Robber punches worker

Liquor store worker punched in head by robber

MARK TAYLOR Two men robbed the Davies Corner liquor store on Hukanui Rd and Clarkin Rd at 5.45pm on Sunday.

A Hamilton liquor store worker was punched in the head by a robber who fled with a bottle of whiskey on a Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the robbery that unfolded at the Davies Corner liquor store in Chartwell.

About 5.45pm, two men - one in his 40s and a teenager - came into the store on Hukanui Rd.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Dean Anderson said one of the men punched the male worker in the head.

During the lunge, the worker's computer screen was smashed.

"He ended up taking a blow to the head."

Anderson couldn't say whether the store worker was taken to hospital, but said he wasn't knocked out.

The pair then fled with a stolen bottle of whiskey.

"They were last seen fleeing on foot."

Police have CCTV footage from the store and would be reviewing it on Monday morning.

Davies Corner has long been a target for thieves.

In November last year the dairy directly next door to the liquor store was burgled for a 50 cent candy bar.

It was about 12.45am on a Thursday when two men used a brick stolen from a neighbouring driveway to smash their way through the glass security door of the Davies Corner Foodmarket.

One of the men, wearing odd socks on his hands as gloves, attempted to grab the til. But, during the bungled attempt, he dropped it leaving the coins to scatter on the ground.

Instead, CCTV footage showed the man grabbing a 50 cent candy bar before the pair fled.

And last year a dentist at the nearby clinic on Hukanui Rd was bashed with a crowbar by a pair of would-be burglars.

- Stuff