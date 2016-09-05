Person interviewed over wine theft

New leads in burglary of Fromm 'wine library' in Marlborough

DEREK FLYNN/stuff.co.nz William Hoare of Fromm Winery has had a storage building on the property burgled and a large amount of irreplaceable french wine has been stolen.

Tip-offs "through the grapevine" have uncovered a lead in the case of the Bordeaux bandit, in which truckloads of wine was taken from a storage building in Marlborough.

The building, which housed Fromm Winery's 'wine library', on a residential section near the winery in Renwick, 12 kilometres west of Blenheim, was broken into some time between last Tuesday and Friday.

Sergeant Graham Single said police were interviewing somebody in relation to the theft on Monday after a wine-selling company had been approached to buy wine.

DEREK FLYNN / FAIRFAX NZ Fromm Winery general manager William Hoare says the burglar probably does not realise the value of the wines.

He could not reveal further information but said police were waiting on the results of fingerprints lifted from the scene on Friday.

The 'wine library', used as a reference for making new wine, also held private collections of wine for employees.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ Most of the wine was very distinctive, from French winemaking regions Bordeaux and Burgundy.

Fromm Winery employee Adam Balasoglou​ said he had been collecting wine bottled in the same year as his children were born.

He was going to present the wine to his children on their 21st birthday, he said.

"You collect wine as part of your journey, and where you've been, so it's a pretty emotional thing," Balasoglou said.

They were all New Zealand wines, from the 2009 and 2011 vintages, and some had personalised labels on the back with messages for his children.

All of those bottles had been taken in the burglary, but he would rebuild his collection, he said.

The company was still working out exactly how much had been taken, but it was thought to be between $40,000 and $50,000.

Fromm general manager William Hoare said the burglar, or burglars, also made off with a large stack of firewood kept in the same building.

Fromm winemaker Hatsch Kalberer said the bottles taken from the wine library were rare and distinct.

"If I saw the wine, I would know immediately what it was. Most of it was between 10 and 20-years-old, and from Burgundy. A few were from Bordeaux, and there were some German rieslings."

They were mostly chardonnay and pinot, and mostly magnum-sized, or 1.5 litres, or larger. Some were 5l bottles.

Kalberer said each bottle cost between $30 and hundreds of dollars, depending on where they were made.

He doubted the burglar, or burglars, would drink the wine, he said.

"Most likely, they would not like it. It would be like if they stole my music collection. They wouldn't do anything with it, because they wouldn't like that kind of music."

He also doubted there was a black market for wine in Marlborough.

"I would imagine they are very hard to sell. People who do like fine wine would know these are not easily obtained bottles," Kalberer said.

"In black markets overseas, wine cellars have been targeted to order, but that's in places with much more organised crime. This was someone with a truck who was loading it up with firewood, not the kind of people who know good wines, or want good wines."

Hoare had contacted local wine sellers and asked them to keep an eye out for any similar bottles of wine up for sale, he said.

The wine library was insured but some of the private collections were not, Hoare said.

Anybody who was approached to buy wine, saw similar bottles for sale online, or knew anything about the burglary should contact the Blenheim Police on 03 578 5279, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

