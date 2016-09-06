No sign of Moko abuse

Moko social worker has high hopes for new look CYF

Moko Rangitoheriri was tortured and killed by Tania Shailer and David Haerewa.

The social worker who protected Moko Rangitoheriri's sister in the days following his death hopes the new look Child Youth and Family incorporate a more cultural approach.

Former Women's Refuge social worker, Trina Marama, believes a marae based approach for the family of a vulnerable child caught up in the system may work.

"My dreams are a number of things. We've got the rangatahi court, but we [should] also put in place a very similar process to that, but for the parents whose kids are in CYF," Marama said.

GEORGE HEARD/FAIRFAX NZ Tania Shailer and David Haerewa were handed 17-year prison sentences for the manslaughter of Moko Rangitoheriri. Both have since appealed.

"A Marae stay-programme for the parents so that they can address their issues and find out if there's a chance that their kids can come back safely. A transition period - maybe Whanau Ora can help do a transition period back into the home?"

READ MORE:

* Moko Rangitoheriri's killers David Haerewa and Tania Shailer sentenced to 17 years' prison

* Moko killer appeals sentence

Moko, 3, was killed by Tania Shailer and her partner David Haerewa in one of New Zealand's worst cases of child abuse.

The duo were found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 17 years in prison. They are appealing their sentence.

Earlier this year Marama's boss from Taupo Women's Refuge told the media that the young girl had told Marama that Shailer had hurt Moko. Women's Refuge subsequently issued a statement saying the manager's comment was untrue and that she had got names and dates confused.

Marama confirmed that there was no disclosure of abuse by Shailer by the young girl.

Neither was there any indication of abuse by any adults at the home. Marama was only aware of child on child fighting.

Marama said the days following Moko's death were dedicated to protecting the young girl, whom Child Youth and Family had placed in her care the day Moko was hospitalised.

"So CYF rang us, while Moko was in hospital, and of course my tane (husband) and I agreed to have her. She is a lovely kid. We wanted to have her. To keep her. And she stayed with us - until Saturday afternoon (six days later)," Marama said.

"The next day I found out on the news that moko had passed and I had sent [her] to school," Marama said.

"So I went to get her because I didn't want her being at school and finding out that her brother had died."

"We protected her from the news, TV."

Marama had only worked with the young girl once a week for three weeks. In that time the young girl never showed signs of abuse, and had never disclosed that Shailer or Haerewa were abusive.

Shailer also told Marama she wasn't coping with the two children placed in her care. Marama organised and attended a meeting with Shailer at Child Youth and Family Taupo.

"Tania told us - me and the CYF worker that she thought that the mum and dad were back together and that's when I told them of the disclosures that [young girl] had made to me about her mum and dad," Marama said.

"All that was brought to their attention was Tania wasn't coping and that the CYF worker was going to have a hui at Mokai Marae with extended whanau."

Marama said all those involved with the family were never told of, or observed violence.

"There was no indications at the school of any abuse going on in the home and I went to pick her up from school, so I had a lot to do with her teacher, and her headmistress. None of the signs were there. She seemed happy. She was loving."

"I've gone over it in my head a million times. But there was just nothing."

Marama who has served on the front-line for the past seven years, said being face-to-face with some of New Zealand's most vulnerable has made the inefficiencies of the system more apparent.

She believes processes when uplifting children from the home need to be reviewed and more funding for social workers was desperately needed.

It is not uncommon for social workers to use their own money and vehicles to get women and children out of dangerous situations.

"Social service workers are underpaid [and] they are absolutely over-worked - it's a 24/7 type of job," Marama said.

"It's not just with this refuge. It's every refuge in every rohe. Even if it's just adequate funding - It's just inadequate at the moment. To give our babies a treat we have to fundraise just to put on a whanau day. You have to fundraise to make sure you have enough petrol to transfer a wahine from Taupo to where-ever you think might be safe for her."

Her views on child protection are clear, the responsibility falls on everyone to do the right thing, whether it's ringing up police, to intervening when a child is in immediate danger.

Marama also encourages good families who are in a position to help vulnerable children to do so.

"The kids that need our care, they don't need a flash home. They don't need all the toys, they just need love and we can give it to them."

- Stuff