More charges for professional

Five more charges for Christchurch man accused of indecently assaulting clients

MARTIN VAN BEYNEN/FAIRFAX NZ A professional Christchurch man is facing a further five charges of sexual misconduct against clients.

Fresh charges have been laid against a Christchurch professional accused of indecently assaulting several clients.

The 61-year-old, whose identity and occupation are suppressed, stood silently in the dock wearing a dark grey suit and a black and silver tie when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Five charges of indecent assault were laid in the court, bringing the total number of charges the man faces to 10.

At the man's first appearance in June, he pleaded not guilty to three charges relating to three male clients.

Two additional charges were added at a July hearing, where the man's bail conditions were varied to allow him to travel to an event in the United States for two weeks.

Police allege the offending took place between 2013 and 2015.

The prosecutor told the court a dozen complainants had come forward. Police had so far taken statements from 10 of them.

Defence counsel Paul Wicks QC said his client pleaded not guilty to all the charges and had elected trial by jury.

He applied for continued name suppression. Police and Stuff opposed the application.

Judge Paul Kellar declined the application.

Wicks immediately indicated he would appeal the decision and interim name suppression was continued until the matter could be further argued in the High Court.

Submissions made by all parties in relation to suppression were suppressed.

The man was remanded on bail to reappear in the court on November 14.

- Stuff