Encounter with an alleged killer

George Taiaroa trial: Witnesses tell of Quinton Winders run-ins

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Quinton Winders, is standing trial in the High Court at Rotorua.

Witnesses for the defence have described a "scary" encounter with Quinton Winders, who pulled up in a Jeep Cherokee with a gun on his lap after they'd shot goats near his property.

Winders is on trial in the Rotorua High Court for the murder of road worker George Taiaroa in March, 2013. The defence opened on Monday morning.

Witnesses for the Crown have described how they were shot at while hunting near Winders' property but defence lawyer Jonathan Temm said in his opening he would call witnesses who would describe run-ins with Winders where no shots were fired.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ George Taiaroa was shot while on roadworks in Atiamuri.

Aaron Jane told the court of an incident in August, 2012, when he and some friends had been shooting goats around the Whangamomona area in Taranaki.

They went to a house in Strathmore and were sitting out on the deck when they heard a vehicle approaching at speed. Winders arrived in a blue Jeep, opened the door and "started yelling at us, accusing us of shooting goats," Jane said.

"I could see a gun on his lap, I denied anything to do with it. Everyone knows Quin, he's unpredictable. We just tried to calm the situation and talk our way out of it. It was scary enough to not want to have anything to do with him."

The Jeep Cherokee owned by Quinton Winders was produced as an exhibit at the murder trial in the High Court in Rotorua.

After a while Winders left, which was a relief, he said.

Another witness, Christopher Carrick, who owned a property near Winders', said Winders approached his nephew one time when he and friends were duck shooting, with permission, on Carrick's property.

They explained they were allowed to be there and Winders left.

Under cross examination by Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon, Carrick said: "He told me he was quite surprised someone had jumped out of a vehicle with a firearm over their shoulder and approached him."

Carrick also said he'd been burgled a couple of times, and on one occasion a .22 rifle had been stolen. Winders claims his .22 was also stolen.

Carrick said under cross examination Winders never mentioned a burglary.

Earlier, witnesses described strange encounters with Jeep Cherokees in the area where Taiaroa was shot.

Transport operator Garry Hooper said "the hairs stood up on the back of my neck" when a dark coloured Jeep came out of the bush and slowly drove past him about two evenings before the shooting.

Peter Moran said on the day before the murder a blue Jeep Cherokee came up behind him at speed on Tirohanga Rd and he had to accelerate to get away.

The driver was a well built Maori man and the passenger may have been a woman.

Logger Lionel Gage said on the day before the murder a blue Jeep drove past him slowly in a 100km/h area and the driver wasn't looking at the road, but down at the Waikato River. He followed him for a distance and he went over the Tram Rd bridge and disappeared. The driver appeared to be a tall Maori.

Witness Alysha Hoogendoorn, said she went over the Tram Rd bridge less than an hour before Taiaroa was shot and chatted with him before crossing.

She then saw a "weird" looking man in the bush on the side of the road, who stared at her as she went past.

Later shown a photo line-up, she pointed to an image of Winders but said the person she saw had darker skin.

The trial continues.

- Stuff