Jury retires in Mob trial

Jury retires in Christchurch Mongrel Mob kidnapping trial

FAIRFAX NZ Seven gang members and associates facing kidnapping and related charges at the High Court in Christchurch. Seated from left: August Keefe, Peter Damian Gilbert and Jason Phillip Rewiti. Standing from left: Matthew James Rowe, Dylan Raymond Shannon Corbin, Matthew James Mulvey and Leon Delshannon Turner. The charges against Rowe were discharged on charges of kidnapping and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of six Mongrel Mob members or associates charged with kidnapping and bashing a rival mob member.

Justice Cameron Mander spent Monday morning summing up the case to the jury in the High Court at Christchurch.

The jury began its deliberations when he finished his address soon after 1pm.

Monday is the eighth day of the trial, in which the Crown has called evidence from about 40 witnesses.

Before the court, after pleading not guilty to all charges are: Matthew Joshua Mulvey, 35, Leon Delshannon Turner, 41, a builder, Peter Damian Gilbert, 46, a concrete worker, August Keefe, 57, Jason Phillip Reweti, 35, a fibre optic technician, and Dylan Raymond Shannon Corbin, 27.

All are charged with kidnapping Dawson Reihana, who gave evidence last week of being bound with tape and beaten with hammers and knuckledusters, and punched and kicked at addresses in Shirley and Bowenvale Ave.

Mulvey, Turner, and Gilbert are charged with wounding him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. All except Keefe are charged with injuring him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Before Justice Mander's summing up, Mathew James Rowe, 41, a bricklayer, was discharged on charges of kidnapping and injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

- Stuff