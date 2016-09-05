Killed with a 'blunt instrument'

Homicide inquiry into Hamilton man's death

NZ Police The body of Brent Paul Brown was found at a residential address on Poaka Avenue, Dinsdale, last Wednesday evening.

Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a Hamilton man suffered multiple "blunt instrument" injuries.

Brent Paul Brown, 45, was discovered dead at his home in Poaka Ave, Dinsdale about 11pm on Wednesday, August 31.

His death was initially treated as unexplained.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ The Hamilton house where Brent Paul Brown, 45, was found dead.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation after completing a post-mortem.

READ MORE: Police investigating man found dead at Hamilton home

Results show Brown died of multiple injuries but the exact cause of death was inconclusive.

"This is why a homicide inquiry has now commenced," Detective Inspector Hywel Jones, of Hamilton CIB, said.

"Mr Brown suffered a number of injuries in an attack where we believe a blunt instrument was used."

That weapon was yet to be located.

Police have spoken to the other residents at the two storey white house where the man lived.

Police were now seeking anyone else who saw Brown from about midday on Tuesday until his death just before 11pm on Wednesday.

"Police staff continue to conduct a forensic examination of the scene and we are continuing to search for the weapon," Jones said.

Last week, police said they responded to a "confusing" 111 call to the Dinsdale flat by a member of the public.

A police unit responded and found the man dead inside. There were a number of other people at the flat at the time.

A resident next door, who did not wish to be named, said he heard a commotion in the bottom storey of the flat shortly before police arrived about 11pm.

"There were a whole heap of noises like someone had been fighting - about 9 or 10pm.

"Just banging and crashing. I had no idea until I saw the flashing lights."

Two ambulances, police cars and a fire truck then pulled up outside the Dinsdale property.

A group of people came out of the house with police, he said.

"There were a whole lot of people walking out of the driveway, swearing and carrying on."

If anyone has any information, please call Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff