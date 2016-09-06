Driver already serving 'life sentence'

Family of Rebecca Townshend says driver doesn't deserve prison after fatal Aoraki/Mt Cook car crash

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE The fatal accident occurred near Mt Cook.

The family of a teenager killed in a car crash says the driver does not deserve to go to prison because "she is already serving a life sentence".

The parents of Rebecca Townshend, 19, met with their daughter's friend Kimberly Lidath Devo​​, 22, for a restorative justice meeting after the fatal crash near Aoraki/Mt Cook in August last year.

They talked with Devo, the unlicensed driver of the car, and the family of another passenger seriously injured in the crash, for two hours last month before spending the rest of the day together.

Devo appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing after she pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury in July.

READ MORE:

* Boss warned woman not to drive before fatal Aoraki/Mt Cook crash

* Seriously injured woman raises alarm after fatal Mt Cook crash

* Hermitage Hotel grieves after staff member killed in Mt Cook crash

* Sister of Mt Cook crash victim pays tribute to 'our gorgeous girl'

﻿

﻿

"Rebecca's parents accept this was an accident and that Ms Devo is also a victim of it," Devo's lawyer Kent Arnott said. "She will need to live with this for the rest of her life. She is already serving a life sentence."

Devo, Townshend and another woman were driving back from a midnight trip to the Blue Lakes in Tasman Valley when Devo lost control of the car on a slight bend.

Townshend was thrown from the car, and had serious head and spinal injuries. ​The other woman, aged 18, was conscious but seriously injured.

In a letter to the judge, Devo described the aftermath of the crash.

"I think I woke up after being knocked out. The car was on its roof, upside down, and I, in fact, was lying on the roof of the car. The music had stopped," Devo said.

"I crawled over to her but she wouldn't respond to me. I tried to shake her awake. She was bleeding from her head."

Devo crawled back into the car to find her cellphone.

"I managed to stand up by pulling myself up on the car. I walked to the road which seemed like ages away. At that point, I didn't know which way was home. I was confused."

She found a cellphone signal and called for help about 2am.

The 18-year-old passenger was flown to hospital with a fractured jaw, four broken teeth and several cuts needing stitches.

After trying to return to work in the Aoraki/Mt Cook area, Devo moved to Blenheim to be near family, who were in court for her sentencing on Monday.

Devo had ongoing grief, shame and guilt issues, and was still recovering from injuries, Arnott said.

Judge Mark Callaghan said Devo drank alcohol before the trip, was warned by her boss not to drive, and had never held a driver's licence.

Her car had a warrant of fitness but was not roadworthy when the crash happened, and Devo appeared to have been speeding.

Hospital staff found alcohol in Devo's system, but at a level under the legal limit.

Judge Callaghan gave credit for her guilty plea, her lack of previous convictions, her age, and her "bravery" in attending restorative justice.

Devo likely saved the other woman's life by her efforts to get help despite her own injuries, Judge Callaghan said.

He sentenced Devo to five months' community detention, with a curfew between 7pm and 7am, and 12 months' supervision, with conditions to complete alcohol and drug counselling and grief counselling as directed by probation.

She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

- The Marlborough Express