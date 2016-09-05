Drivers unlawfully prosecuted

Court of Appeal confirms motorists wrongly prosecuted for driving while suspended

FAIRFAX The Court of Appeal has upheld complaints against the way NZTA dealt with drivers who clocked up demerit points.

Thousands of drivers may have been unlawfully prosecuted for driving while suspended, the Court of Appeal has confirmed.

It has ruled that the High Court was right to decide the process for notifying drivers when they had clocked up too many demerit points was illegal.

Months of legal wrangling have created a backlog of court cases as potentially affected drivers waited on the appeal judges' decision.

FAIRFAX NZ Lawyer Douglas Ewen says potentially thousands of drivers were wrongly prosecutef because of NZTA's "inability" to follow the law.

An earlier hearing last year was told that, in Wellington alone, 22 applications had been made to dismiss charges of driving while suspended as a result of the High Court decision that drivers were not properly notified of their suspensions.

At issue was how the New Zealand Transport Agency sent information to police once a driver accumulated 100 or more demerit points in a two-year period, and what police did when the driver was found.

In essence, the courts have decided that only NZTA had the power to issue notices to drivers. When police composed the notices, they did not have the power to do so.

Lawyer Douglas Ewen, who successfully represented two drivers in the High Court case, said hundreds and possibly thousands of people, were wrongly prosecuted due to NZTA having been "incapable" of following the law.

In December, Ewen wanted the District Court to dismiss charges against more than 20 defendants facing prosecution for driving while suspended.

Some may have even been jailed, he said, due in part to what was effectively a three-strike policy on related driving offences.

"But people don't have the right to put these charges back in front of the court," he said.

And there was no requirement to compensate those wrongfully fined or jailed.

FAIR, NOT FLAWLESS

People affected could ask the court to rehear their cases, but did not have "the right" to a rehearing.

"The basic requirement of the justice system is to be fair, not flawless," he said. "Judges are allowed to get the law wrong. It happens every day."

He said it would be interesting to see what became of the cases backlogged in the district court. Several are due to be heard next month.

The law says NZTA has to "give notice in writing" to drivers. The agency, a police officer, or other approved person, can serve it on the driver, but the notice itself had to come from the agency, the High Court ruled.

The Court of Appeal was told in July that, if there was a problem, it was fixed from December 8, 2015. However, the fix did not apply to people suspended before that date.

Solicitor-General Una Jagose submitted to the court that, if there was an error, it was a matter of process, not substance, that did not affect the validity of the suspensions. The Court of Appeal rejected that submission.

Parliament had imposed the duty to give notice on the NZTA, it said. "It is the agency that has responsibility for licensing drivers.

"Alone it maintains driver licensing records, including records of demerit points. The agency must send notice of the accumulation of 50 points."

CAREFUL REVIEW

An NZTA spokesman said the agency would carefully review the court's decision.

"It should be noted that actions were taken last year following the original District Court decision to ensure that a valid delegation was in place for the NZ Police to serve suspension notices," he added.

"...So today's decision has no impact on any current demerit point suspensions, which are only for 3 months' duration."

