Defendant on the run

Police hunting for man who assaulted police prosecutor during court escape.

SUPPLIED Mohi Sabbath, 23, is on the run after fleeing court.

Police are on the hunt for a man who made a violent escape from Hutt Valley District Court on Monday afternoon.

Mohi Sabbath, 23, jumped from the dock during his appearance and ran out of the room.

A police prosecutor who attempted to capture him was attacked and knocked unconscious.

The prosecutor has been taken to hospital for observation.

Sabbath was in court facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault.

Police said he was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information, or who has seen Sabbath, is asked to call 111 immediately or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff