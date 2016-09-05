Police hunting for man who assaulted police prosecutor during court escape.

Mohi Sabbath, 23, is on the run after fleeing court.
SUPPLIED

Mohi Sabbath, 23, is on the run after fleeing court.

Police are on the hunt for a man who made a violent escape from Hutt Valley District Court on Monday afternoon.

Mohi Sabbath, 23, jumped from the dock during his appearance and ran out of the room.

A police prosecutor who attempted to capture him was attacked and knocked unconscious.

The prosecutor has been taken to hospital for observation.

Sabbath was in court  facing charges of possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault.

Police said he was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information, or who has seen Sabbath, is asked to call 111 immediately or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Design, build, race video

Online tool targets young voters

Wicked Campers honours ban

DHB 'failed' toddler who died

Drivers unlawfully prosecuted

Daffodil vandal comes forward video

Critical condition after crash

Person interviewed over wine theft

Axe wielding robbery

Mum warned son over night cycling

Running for mayor at 85 video

'Seminal' building for chop

'I didn't mean to kill him'

Candidates consider boycott

Defendant on the run

Ad Feedback
special offers