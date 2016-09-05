Wellington taxi driver punched

Police chasing man involved in assault on taxi driver in Wellington

Wellington police are looking for a man involved in an assault on a taxi driver in Wellington tonight.

A police spokesperson said two men fled the vehicle after the driver was punched in the face in Wilton, about 6.50pm.

One of the men was arrested and will appear in court tomorrow on a number of charges, but the other remains at large.

Police were following several lines of inquiry, the spokesperson said.

It is not clear what caused the altercation to take place.

"Police quickly managed to catch up with one of the two offenders but are still looking for the other one."

The driver was injured but did not require medical attention.

He called police after the incident and was able to help them locate one of the offenders.

