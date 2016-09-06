Crown sums up in stop-go murder trial

Don't dwell on the sideshows, Crown tells jurors in stop-go murder trial

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Quinton Winders is accused of murdering George Taiaroa. The trial is being held at the High Court in Rotorua.

The jury in a High Court murder trial in Rotorua have been urged to take a holistic view of evidence and facts that point to Quinton Winders as the mysterious "stop-go" killer.

Winders, 45, is standing trial, accused of gunning down George Taiaroa, a stop-go worker, in Atiamuri in March 2013.

The Crown alleges the catalyst for the killing was a minor traffic accident on March 12, 2013, which the Crown says Quinton Winders blamed Taiaroa for.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Murder accused Quinton Winders with his defence team at the scene where stop-go worker George Taiaroa was shot in Atiamuri.

However, the defence claims the homicide was a case of mistaken identity.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon launched into her closing argument by urging the jury of seven women and five men to take an encompassing approach when weighing up the multitude of evidence that has been presented to them over the past four and a half weeks.

"It's these combined strands of evidence that form the case identifying the defendant as the killer of Mr Taiaroa," she said.

Supplied Road worker George Taiaroa was shot on the job in March 2013.

"Each one of these strands, when you look at it in isolation, may not be enough.

"The Crown is asking you to look collectively at all of the strands together ... It's then that you can be sure the killer of Mr Taiaroa is the defendant."

Gordon also urged the jurors to take the evidence presented to them by defence lawyer Jonathan Temm with caution.

MIKE MATHER The Jeep Cherokee owned by Quinton Winders was produced as an exhibit at the murder trial in the High Court in Rotorua.

"Some of the submissions from my friend are what you would call dead ends or sideshows ... to divert you from the strength of the Crown case."

It had been established the killer was driving a blue Jeep Cherokee - as did Mr Winders. Security camera footage had shown Winders could have been at the scene at the time Taiaroa was shot.

It had also been established that Winders had recent contact with Taiaroa and the accident "gave Mr Winders a reason to dislike Mr Taiaroa."

Winders had also lied to a friend and, later, the police about his whereabouts at the time of the killing on March 19.

"He panicked, because he owned a blue Jeep Cherokee ... and a .22 rifle."

He had also later altered the appearance of his Jeep, removing the tow bar and the rear wheel brace.

"Winders also had "a propensity to react disproportionately to minor acts, particularly with use of a firearm."

Gordon painstakingly retraced what she said would have been the likely path Winders took to get from Stratford to Taumarunui, and then on to Atiamuri, where the killing happened about 3pm., as well as the possible getaway route the killer - if it was Winders - would have taken, through witness accounts who saw the jeep travelling at speed through the Pureroa Forest, west of Lake Taupo, later that afternoon.

"The people who saw him did not know what he had done ... the majority of those witnesses took note of the blue Cherokee because of the way it was being driven.

"What does all that evidence tell you over all? We know the defendant knows the [forestry] area.

"The timing of all of those sightings fit consistently with what we know occurred on that day."

Gordon also raised a discussion Winders had with his friend and employer Kieron O'Dwyer on April 6 that year, in which Winders had told him he had panicked after he heard on the radio that the police were looking for a blue Jeep Cherokee and a .22 rifle.

However the type of firearm used in the killing had not been divulged by the police to the media or anyone else.

"It could only be known by the person who pulled the trigger."

The defence is still to give its final address.

