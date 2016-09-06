Police justified over shooting

Police involved in McDonald's Upper Hutt shooting prevented 'even greater tragedy'

ROBERT KITCHIN/FAIRFAX NZ The crime scene on the corner of Main Street and Wakefield Street Upper Hutt where gunman Pera Smiler was shot and killed.

Two police officers who gunned down an armed man in Upper Hutt last September acted with great courage, and prevented what could have been an even greater tragedy, policy say.

Pera Smiler was shot on Wakefield St in Upper Hutt after he waved a rifle inside a McDonald's restaurant during the lunchtime rush.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found not only were the men justified in their actions in fatally shooting Smiler, but did so at great personal risk, to protect the public.

Supplied Pera Smiler, 25, was shot and killed by police outside McDonald's Upper Hutt after shooting a gun in the area last September.

Judge Sir David Carruthers said the police response on the day was justified, immediate, and effective.

READ MORE:

Woman tried to talk down gunman moments before police shot him

Upper Hutt McDonald's reopens after armed man fired gun inside

"I acknowledge the bravery and professionalism of all the officers who responded on that day."

The men involved acted with great courage, and their actions prevented would could have been an even greater tragedy, acting assistant commissioner (Districts) Sam Hoyle said.

It was a very dangerous situation, with Smiler firing shots inside the restaurant, and then firing at police.

"They exercised sound judgement and leadership in a very challenging, fast moving situation which was taking place in a busy retail area with the public present."

The IPCA report released on Tuesday also found police responded well to information Smiler was missing prior to the armed confrontation.

- Stuff