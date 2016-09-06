Homeless man 'guilty of poverty'

Homeless man trespassed from A&P Park in Marlborough

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ Robert Bray has been trespassed from A&P Park in Blenheim for sleeping in stables.

A homeless man trespassed from council property for sleeping in empty horse stables says he is only "guilty of poverty".

Robert George Bray, 48, was caught sleeping in Blenheim's A&P Park stables on Sunday, after he was trespassed from the park on May 29.

Bray said he liked A&P Park because the stables were warm and safe, and there were toilets for him to use.

SCOTT HAMMOND/FAIRFAX NZ The stables at the A&P Park in Blenheim.

He would have to find somewhere else to sleep after being charged with trespassing, he said.

He would try to avoid staying in the same place for too long in future, but was not very mobile because of a back injury and his large bag, he said.

Bray suffered a back injury after many years working as a labourer, and lost his job as a result, he said.

Bray admitted trespassing at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Judge Mark Callaghan said Bray had not been in trouble with the law for more than a decade. He was convicted and discharged.

Crossroads Charitable Trust co-ordinator Janette Walker said she was working with Bray and he was receiving a benefit from Work and Income.

He had mental health issues and was distrustful of the "system", which was common in homeless people, she said.

"In some part, he doesn't want a house, but in another, he does. He's not well."

Marlborough District Council ranger Murray Morgan said rangers were responsible for moving homeless people on from parks and council-owned spaces.

He found people sleeping at the A&P Park "once in a while", but no more than anywhere else, he said.

Sometimes they lit fires to keep warm, or left litter behind, he said.

"Most of them are pretty good, and I sympathise with some of them. But it's for their own safety, the safety of others, and the safety of the buildings."

Rangers advised people sleeping rough to get help from social agencies, Morgan said.

If they refused to leave, rangers would call the police, who could trespass them.

Walker said she was "really disappointed" that police and rangers were telling homeless people to find somewhere else to sleep, as it did not solve the problem.

A couple of months ago there were eight to 10 people who reported being moved on by police over a night, she said.

"The police have got better ways to spend their time at 2am than shining torches in people's faces, and adding more stress for people who are already vulnerable."

There was no emergency accommodation in Marlborough.

A shortage of rental stock and increasing house prices was affecting homelessness, with 118 individuals or families recorded as sleeping rough in the past year.

Of those, 57 experienced a mental illness.

Crossroads Charitable Trust had been trying to find a building for emergency and transitional housing since July last year.

When it opened, the building would sleep 12 people; six on an emergency or short-term basis, and six for between three and six months while they were helped into other accommodation.

Walker had found two empty buildings that could be converted into emergency accommodation, but would not say where until a business plan was finalised in the coming months.

There would be a public consultation period when a building was chosen, she said.

Marlborough Mayor Alistair Sowman said last month it was unlikely the council would fund the venture but would consider a business proposal.

Social agencies based in Christchurch had expressed an interest in helping with funding, Walker said.

