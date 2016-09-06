Christchurch man's breakup revenge

Christchurch man admits sending nude photo of ex through Facebook

REUTERS Michael Peter Kelly, 23, admitted sending a nude photograph of his ex-girlfriend to the woman's brother and two of his friends.

A Christchurch man sent a nude photo of his ex-girlfriend to her brother after their relationship ended.

Michael Peter Kelly admitted in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday that he used Facebook to send nude images of his ex-girlfriend to two of his male friends and to the woman's brother.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges, including intimidating the woman by threatening to damage her house, causing harm by posting a digital communication, and possession of pipes for smoking cannabis.

Judge Paul Kellar remanded Kelly on bail to October 26 for sentence, and referred the case to restorative justice for a possible meeting between Kelly and his victim.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jeff Kay said Kelly met the woman at a party and had an intermittent relationship with her. She broke it off several times, citing his jealous behaviour.

Once when she visited two friends, she found him waiting outside. "You've screwed yourself real bad this time," he told her, and threatened to "buy gasoline".

When she asked what he meant, Kelly replied: "That's for me to know and your house to find out."

During the relationship, the woman sent Kelly nude photographs of her breasts and buttocks over Facebook, and he saved them to his phone.

After the relationship ended, he threatened to send the images to the woman's family and friends. He then sent them to two of his male friends and to the woman's brother.

Kelly told police the threat to the woman's house was "only intimidation" and he would never have done it.

