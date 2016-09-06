Lesley Sole labelled 'brave' for trying to talk down Upper Hutt gunman Pera Smiler shot by police

Lesley Sole has been praised by the IPCA for her efforts to try to talk down gunman Pera Smiler who was shot dead by police.

Lesley Sole was having a good day. So she was "brassed off" when the sound of shots being fired at the Upper Hutt McDonald's interrupted it.

Lunchtime customers fled the fast-food restaurant, leaving their half-eaten food on tables on September 8, 2015. Passers-by took refuge in barricaded shops, armed police took up their marks, off-duty officers raced to the scene, and Main St came to a standstill.

All except the candy-haired, tattooed Upper Hutt shopkeeper – who marched into the street where Pera Smiler was brandishing a rifle.

The crime scene on the corner of Main St and Wakefield St in Upper Hutt after gunman Pera Smiler was shot and killed.

She confronted the gunman, saying: "Have you got a bloody problem?"

Smiler told her he was angry at police, who he thought were interfering with his plan to join the army.

Pera Smiler, 25, was shot and killed by police outside McDonald's in Upper Hutt after shooting a gun in the area and aiming a gun at officers last September.

The night before, Smiler's family had suspected the 25-year-old might be on drugs.

He threatened to kill himself and later locked himself in his bedroom with a knife, claiming he would kill anyone who summoned "the psych people".

His family called for help but decided not to phone police, worried he might hurt the officers.

Lesley Sole has been praised by the IPCA for her efforts to try to talk down gunman Pera Smiler, who was shot dead by police last September.

The next morning Smiler went to the house of a friend who was overseas, and called him, getting him to persuade his sister to give Smiler a rifle and ammunition.

He then boarded a bus to Upper Hutt at 12.20pm, carrying the gun.

Within an hour he was facing Sole, with officers crouched in the streets around him as he waved a gun around.

A policeman yelled at Sole to get back inside, but she wasn't scared, she said.

She moved to the shop's doorway, and kept trying to talk to Smiler, who turned to her, swapping the rifle into his right hand.

She heard shots ring out as a police dog ran at Smiler, biting him on the leg. He died after being shot by two officers.

POLICE CLEARED

An Independent Police Conduct Authority report, published on Tuesday, cleared the officers who shot him of any wrongdoing, and also praised Sole for her attempt to defuse the situation "at significant risk to herself".

At the time, she believed Smiler was about to put the gun down when he was shot.

However, cellphone footage reviewed by the authority showed Smiler could "clearly be seen to raise his rifle to eye level", and that action was reasonably interpreted by the officers as him aiming at them.

The IPCA found the pair who shot him were not only justified in their actions, but did so at great personal risk, to protect the public. One of the officers was off-duty at the time, heard about the drama, armed himself and headed to the scene.

Authority head Sir David Carruthers said the police response on the day was justified, immediate, and effective.

Police Minister Judith Collins called the police involved "courageous".

They acted with great courage, and their actions prevented what could have been an even greater tragedy, acting assistant district commissioner Sam Hoyle said.

The IPCA acknowledged police concerns about "untrained members of the public intervening in volatile and dangerous situations such as this one, putting themselves and others at risk".

"However, the fact remains that [Sole's] actions were well-intentioned, and brave in the circumstances."

"HE JUST BRASSED ME OFF"

Sitting opposite where Smiler was shot almost a year ago, Sole said she deserved no plaudits.

"Me? Brave? No. To be honest, he just brassed me off that day.

"I've never seen anybody get shot and being so close – it's a definite end, and it is scary."

She had no criticism of police for shooting him. "They did everything right, they protected everybody ... it could have been worse."

But she still blames herself for not being able to convince him to put down the gun.

"I feel as though it's my fault even though it's not ... I could have done more."

WHAT SET HIM OFF?

The night before his death, Smiler's mother noticed he was making "uncontrollable movements", causing her to believe he was on drugs, the IPCA report says.

He left the house shortly after, and family members found him in a nearby park, where he was threatening to kill himself and saying he should be dead.

When they took him home, he locked himself in his bedroom with a knife and said; "If you phone the psych people to come and get me, then I will kill whoever walks in the room".

His mother rang a mental health service, and was urged to call police immediately. But the family decided not to, because he might hurt the attending police officers.

About 11am the next morning, Smiler arrived at a friend's house in Mangaroa, Upper Hutt, and spoke to the man's sister. He asked her if he could borrow her brother's .303 rifle and ammunition.

The report notes the sister was reluctant, but Smiler was persistent and asked her to call her brother.

He finally spoke to the brother, who told his sister to hand over the gun and ammunition.

He was dead within an hour of leaving the house.

Police said on Tuesday that the brother had since admitted possession of a firearm without a licence, and had been sentenced to 80 hours' community work.

His sister did not face any charges.

