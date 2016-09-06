Six-year-old girl takes on burglar, proud father says she is 'the bravest girl'

TVNZ Five teenagers have been arrested on aggravated robbery charges over the North Shore incident.

A six-year-old girl stepped in to try and stop an axe-wielding man as he attacked an employee at her father's Auckland store in a burglary.

Though she has told TVNZ she initially thought the robber was her dad.

Sarah Patel grabbed onto the leg of the man during the armed incident that ended in a dramatic police chase from the North Shore to west Auckland on Monday afternoon.

CCTV footage from the electronics store in Sunnybrae Rd, Hillcrest showed the dramatic scene of Sarah getting caught up in the drama.

Sarah's mother, Nashrin Patel, said on TVNZ on Tuesday night that her daughter fell on the floor during the ordeal.

"When she stood up she holded one of the guys' legs, she was thinking it was her Dad. And then he just looked at her and she got scared again," Nashrin Patel said.

Sarah explained: "I thought it was my Dad."

Despite the mix-up Sarah's father Suhail Patel said his daughter was extremely brave facing up to the man as he was holding what appeared to be a small axe.

"I'm proud of her, definitely," Patel said.

"I think she thought they were trying to hit [the employee] she maybe thought she could help [him].

"She was in the room and somehow she falls down. Then my father-in-law picks her up. It all happened very quickly. I think we are all very glad it was not worse."

Patel said his daughter was "always trying to help people" and he was not surprised she sprung into action.

The video shows her being shoved aside by the man then helped up by her grandfather.

She was then able to sneak out the side door while one of the employees appeared to be getting attacked on the ground.

Patel said his daughter was shaken by the incident but uninjured.

"Last night she was very upset. Was in shock. We've been trying to say to her you're the bravest girl, that sort of thing."

As well as trying to grab hold of the man in the office, she then gave chase, hopping in the car with her mother and grandfather, following the alleged offenders to the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

Five 16-year-olds were pursued by police and were facing charges of aggravated robbery, injuring with intent, and breaching bail, police said.

A sixth offender remained at large.

- Stuff