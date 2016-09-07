Marlborough man to pay for damage to gas station, dairy in Renwick

A man caught on camera attacking a gas station and dairy will pay more than $5000 in damages.

Blenheim man Max Lewis Veldkamp​​, 23, was caught on CCTV cameras at the GAS Petrol Service Station on High St, in Renwick, about 2am on July 10.

Police said he walked up to the building, which was closed, picked up a sign and threw it across the forecourt onto the road.

He walked up the street but returned two minutes later and punched a petrol pump 12 times, causing it to smash and fall on the ground, a summary of facts said.

DEREK FLYNN/FAIRFAX NZ The GAS Petrol Service Station on High St, Renwick.

Veldkamp punched another pump four times, damaging it, and punched a third pump 15 times.

He then walked over to the hand towel dispenser and punched it twice, causing it to smash, and paper towels fell onto the ground.

Veldkamp threw a rubbish bin across the forecourt before going back to punch the pumps two more times, causing great pain to his hand.

Owner Ray Cooper said he was disgusted when he saw Veldkamp's actions on the security footage.

"It was extremely strange behaviour."

All three gas pumps at the front of the station were put out of action.

Two of the pumps were fixed two days later, but the diesel pump was quite old and it took Cooper a fortnight to find the parts for it, he said.

"It was a huge disruption for us, and for our customers. They weren't happy about it."

After damaging the petrol station, Veldkamp then walked a few properties down to the Renwick Dairy, where he threw a sign through the window.

Police found Veldkamp a short time later.

He initially said he could not remember damaging the businesses, but after being shown CCTV footage he admitted it was him.

He caused $4182 worth of damage to the petrol station, and $982 worth of damage to the dairy.

Veldkamp admitted two counts of intentional damage at the Blenheim District Court and appeared for sentencing on Monday.

A pre-sentencing report showed he had alcohol and anger issues, but his motivation for rehabilitation was low.

His lawyer Rennie Gould said an administrative error prevented him from meeting with the business owners for restorative justice, but he intended to write them letters of apology.

Judge Mark Callaghan convicted him and sentenced him to 12 months' supervision, with conditions to complete alcohol and drug assessment and treatment as directed by probation.

He was also sentenced to 180 hours' community work, and to pay $5164 in reparation at $50 a week.

- The Marlborough Express