No charges over hitch-hiking incident

No charges for Central Otago man accused of inappropriately touching hitch-hiker

SIMON MAUDE / FAIRFAX NZ A man sought by police after a hitch-hiking incident in Central Otago will not face charges.

A Central Otago man accused of touching a female hitch-hiker on the thighs, holding her hand and subjecting her to unsolicited flirtatious comments, will not be charged.

In a statement on Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw said police had concluded their investigation and no further action would be taken.

"After [an] extensive investigation, police will take the matter no further. Both parties are aware of the outcome," he said.

"We want to thank members of the public for the information they have provided to police in relation to this incident."

Police launched an investigation on September 5 after claims the woman was subjected to "unwanted advances" from the man.

The man was identified by police after several witnesses came forward.

Stuff understands the man – who only intended to drive to Arrowtown before picking the woman up at Frankton – made flirtatious remarks, took her hand in his and put his hands on her thighs before she asked to be dropped at a public toilet in Lode Lane in Cromwell.

It is believed the man did not take her straight to the public toilet, instead driving her to a different public toilet where she again asked to be dropped at Lode Lane. Once at Lode Lane, he allegedly offered her money and asked to go into the public toilet with her. She refused and hid in the toilet until he drove away.

Police warned people against hitch-hiking.

"People hitchhiking need to take great care before accepting lifts . . . If you do decide to hitch-hike, police strongly advise you not to travel alone.

"​Make sure there is always someone who knows where you are going and when you should arrive at your destination," they said in a statement.

