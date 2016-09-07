'He shushed me'

Franklyn Village murder trial: Witnesses thought plans were just 'a tough guy act'

MARTIN DE RUYTER Ronayne Dempsey has been charged with the 2015 murder of Bruce Mortimer at Nelson's Franklyn Village.

Witnesses in a murder trial at Nelson's High Court say one of the accused shooed them away before a man was fatally assaulted.

Iesha Wood and Michaela Watts were drinking with residents, including Ronayne Dempsey and Timothy Brunsell, at Nelson's Franklyn Village in the early hours of July 4 last year.

Dempsey, 28, and Brunsell, 18, are charged with the murder of 45-year-old Bruce Mortimer at the low-cost housing complex.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Timothy Brunsell in the Nelson High Court, charged with the murder of Bruce Mortimer at Franklyn Village in 2015.

Wood told the court on Wednesday that a small group was in Room 214 of Franklyn Village when Dempsey came in looking for keys that he'd given to Brunsell.

"He was pretty upset at Tim, calling him names and stuff. He was calling him a retard, saying to give him his f***ing keys or he was going to give him a hiding.

"When Ronayne came in he [Brunsell] stopped being his loud, happy self. I think he was scared of Ronayne."

Once the keys had been located in Brunsell's back pocket, Dempsey's focus shifted, Wood said.

"Ronayne was going on because he wanted alcohol. He said he knew a guy and he was going to jump him for some money."

That guy was Mortimer, Dempsey's neighbour at Franklyn Village, from whom he had allegedly stolen morphine pills the week prior.

"He pulled out a small pocket knife and said 'If I have to, I'll stab that person,'" Wood told the court.

"I thought it was creepy but I thought it was just him trying to show off. I didn't think he was actually going to do anything."

Watts concurred that she thought it was "just a big, tough guy act".

Both said Brunsell and fellow village resident Eric Granger declined to assist Dempsey in his plan to assault Mortimer.

However, Watts said she later saw that Dempsey "took Tim off to the side and they whispered a little bit".

When she and Wood went to leave for the evening they saw the two men standing in the corridor near Dempsey's room through locked glass security doors.

Both women told the court they banged on the doors to get their attention but that Brunsell "put his finger up his mouth and told us to shush".

Wood additionally made a shooing gesture with her hand, which she said Brunsell made towards them.

Defence lawyers Michael Vesty and Tony Bamford called the women's memories into question, asking about their alcohol and drug consumption that night.

Both conceded they were drinking spirits but said they were in control of themselves.

The trial continues.

