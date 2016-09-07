High Court jury considering verdict in stepdad stabbing trial

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ Police were scrambled to the site of the fatal stabbing on Winstone Ave in Hamilton on February 4, 2014.

It was either an extremely unluckily-landed stab blow from a knife that ended Sedrick Tiatia's life, or his killer was intent on killing him.

A High Court jury has to decide one way or the other in the case of a man who fatally stabbed his mother-in-law's partner in the chest.

Paora Craig Langley, 21, is on trial in Hamilton on a single charge of murdering Tiatia, 38, during an altercation on February 4, 2014.

It is a fact agreed by both prosecution and defence that Langley plunged a knife twice into Tiatia and that he is guilty, at least, of manslaughter.

One of the blows penetrated 11 centimetres into the flesh of Tiatia's shoulder, but it was the 9.2cm-deep wound in his chest near his heart that proved the killing blow.

It penetrated easily through the cartilage before puncturing his left lung and nicking the pulmonary artery and the pulmonary vein.

Both Crown and defence delivered their closing arguments on Wednesday, followed by Justice Anne Hinton's summing up.

The jury retired at 4.30pm to consider their verdict, which they did for about half an hour. It's a process that will continue on Thursday morning.

Langley's counsel Philip Morgan QC said it had already been conceded that Langley had committed manslaughter – but his deed did not qualify as murder.

That was in part because the fatal wound Tiatia suffered was more a case of bad luck than anything else. It was likely Langley was panicking or Tiatia was moving, and the deadly wound was a misdirected one, Morgan said.

"What can you say other than this was an unlucky death. And my submission to you, members of the jury, is an unlucky death is a manslaughter death."

Morgan said Langley had been polite and respectful to Tiatia, a man he effectively treated as his stepfather, "up to the point of the stabbing".

Langley had also been instrumental in reuniting Tiatia with his two young daughters, after becoming estranged from them after the relationship he had with their mother – Langley's partner's mother – came to an end.

The Crown case was two-pronged: Either Langley had intent to kill, or he intended to wound Tiatia in such a way that would be likely to cause his death and, knowing this, he carried on his attack recklessly.

Crown prosecutor Ross Douch said Langley had attacked Tiatia, fuelled by frustration over the loss of about $400 in cash that the older man allegedly stole from his partner two years previously, and a more recent altercation between the pair over the name of a pet dog called Chuff, which had ended with Tiatia telling Langley he was "all shit".

There had been no mistake in Langley's actions, Douch said.

"Stabbing people in the chest more than once leads to death. His execution might not have been perfect, but the intent was there."

Earlier, the court heard from the sole defence witness, Langley's partner Monica Adams, who was with the defendant in an upstairs room in their mother's Chartwell house shortly before the incident.

Langley had told her he was going to stab Tiatia, and then went downstairs to confront him, first arming himself with a boning knife that happened to be in a drawer in the bedroom.

She had not taken him seriously at the time: "Yeah, whatever," she said.

That was, she said, the last she saw of Langley until after he turned himself in to police the following day.

Langley had not appeared enraged or out of control before the fatal confrontation, she said. He was merely "a little annoyed".

After hearing the scream of her younger sister from downstairs, Adams rushed downstairs where she found Tiatia lying on his stomach in a pool of blood.

She phoned for an ambulance. She also found the knife and, she told the court, hid it down the side of a couch upstairs.

Why did she do this, Morgan asked her.

"I don't know," she replied.

