Dock escaper 'in hiding'

Police warn associates not to hide courtroom escaper accused of knocking out prosecutor

Police suspect associates are hiding a man accused of knocking out a police prosecutor during an escape in Lower Hutt this week.

Lower Hutt police began hunting Sabbath Tane Hendrix Mohi, 23, after he is alleged to have assaulted a prosecutor who pursued him while he fled custody at the Hutt Valley District Court on August 5.

Mohi has been on the run since.

The prosecutor, who was found unconscious outside the court, is understood to have been discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

A police statement said authorities believed Mohi was being hidden by associates in the Hutt Valley, and possibly in the Hawke's Bay.

"Police would like to remind the public that helping someone to evade police is a crime in itself and police may prosecute if there is evidence that someone has assisted Mohi in this regard."

Mohi is facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault.

He appeared in court in police custody before leaping from the dock in the main courtroom, tussling with a security guard, then dashing from the building.

The police prosecutor who chased him suffered moderate injuries, and was not available for comment on Wednesday.

Hutt Valley District Court, in Knights Rd, does not have shatterproof glass around its dock, as many other courtrooms do.

Plans to install such a screen later this month had been signed off before Monday's incident.

Ministry of Justice property and commercial general manager Fraser Gibbs said the courtroom dock would be replaced with a new wooden base, with a toughened and laminated safety glass screen added, taking the height to about 1.8 metres.

"The addition of a glass screen around the dock is part of a wider building and security upgrade.

"This work includes an upgrade of the courtrooms, including new docks, improvement of CCTV coverage throughout the building, providing a single point of entry and screening station and general refurbishment of the interior of the building."

