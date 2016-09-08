Jury retires to deliberate

Jury in stop-go murder trial ask to look at police interview again

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ. Quinton Winders is on trial for the murder of road worker George Taiaroa.

The jury in the stop-go murder trial has retired to resume their deliberations, after again reviewing the police video interview with murder-accused Quinton Winders on Thursday morning.

They left the High Court at Rotorua to deliberate at 1.15pm on Wednesday but returned an hour later to request a written transcript of Justice Kit Toogood's summary.

However, the judge told the jury a written transcript was not available.

SUPPLIED. Road worker George Taiaroa who was murdered on the job in March 2013.

If it were, it would not be made available to the jury.

The jury reviewed the hour-long police video interview with Winders. Justice Toogood said at the end of the video that the jury would retire and deliberate.

In his summary, Justice Toogood urged the jury of seven women and five men to come to the same decision and said they must reach a unanimous verdict as they began their deliberations.

He added: "There was a time in ancient history when jurors were locked up without bread and water, but we won't do that here. It's most important that you take whatever time you need."

In summing up the evidence, Justice Toogood said the main two points for the Crown case were the weapon used and witness accounts of who shot that weapon.

He said the defence felt strongly that conclusions reached by Crown witnesses were based on inadequate information, with defence counsel Jonathan Temm, who was also highly critical of the police investigation, saying the prosecution's case is unclear.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon had urged the High Court jury to take a holistic view of four-and-a-half weeks of evidence that, she said, pointed to Quinton Winders as the mystery killer who gunned down Taiaroa, in Atiamuri in March 2013.

Then in the afternoon, Temm delivered his own closing, in which he declared there were too many uncertainties left in a police investigation that had effectively "framed" his client.

The Crown case says the catalyst for the killing was a minor traffic accident on March 12, 2013 – seven days before the killing – which Winders, 45, allegedly blamed Taiaroa for.

However, the defence claims the homicide was a case of mistaken identity.

- Stuff