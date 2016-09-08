Moko killers' appeal date set

Moko killers' sentence appeals set for November hearing

SUPPLIED Moko Rangitoheriri died, aged 3, after being beaten and eventually having his stomach stomped on.

The killers of three-year-old Moko Rangitoheriri​ are due to have their sentence appeals heard in November.

Tania Shailer and David Haerewa​ have appealed against the 17-year jail terms imposed in the High Court at Rotorua on June 27. The sentences were believed to be the highest yet for child manslaughter.

The Court of Appeal confirmed on Thursday the appeal hearing has been set for November 3.

BLAKE FODEN/FAIRFAX NZ David Haerewa and Tania Shailer during sentencing at the High Court in Rotorua.

The pair pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Moko and ill-treating him. The small boy had been in their care from June 12, 2015, to August 10, 2015.

The mother of Moko and of his sister, 7, had been unable to care for them while she was with her older child at Starship children's hospital. Shailer agreed to help, initially for a couple of weeks, to look after the children along with her own four.

Shailer called an ambulance on August 10, saying Moko had fallen from a wood pile. He was bruised, had what appeared to be bite marks, his eyes were swollen shut, and his abdomen was extremely distended. He died that day and an autopsy found multiple internal injuries.

At sentencing, Justice Sarah Katz said the lethal injuries were lacerations and haemorrhages deep within his abdomen, together with older bruising and damage to his bowel, which had caused his bowel to rupture. The leaking of faecal matter into Moko's abdomen caused peritonitis and septic shock.

He also had brain swelling.

Moko had been picked on and repeatedly assaulted, culminating in Shailer stomping on his stomach.

The judge said, to the best of her knowledge, the 17-year jail terms she imposed were the highest yet for manslaughter of a child in New Zealand. She ordered each to serve at least nine years' jail before they could be considered for parole.

The prosecution of Shailer and Haerewa prompted a storm of protest, both for their cruelty to a small boy, and because the Crown elected not to proceed with the murder charges the pair originally faced. They were allowed to plead guilty to the less serious charge of manslaughter.

