Eyewitness to fatal assault says blows were 'like a drop kick'

MARTIN DE RUYTER Ronayne Dempsey has been charged with the 2015 murder of Bruce Mortimer at Nelson's Franklyn Village.

A witness has told a jury trial about the fatal beating of a man in Franklyn Village.

However, under cross examination the witness, former village resident Eric Granger, changed his account about how many people he saw attacking Bruce Mortimer.

Granger earlier told the High Court at Nelson on Thursday that he was going to the bathroom in the early hours of July 4, 2015 when he saw out the corner of his eye a "black lump" on the other side of a set of security doors.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Timothy Brunsell in the Nelson High Court, charged with the murder of Bruce Mortimer at Franklyn Village in 2015.

When he took a closer look he said he saw Ronayne Dempsey and Timothy Brunsell kicking a figure lying on the corridor floor in his head and upper torso.

He said during the assault Brunsell approached him at the doors and asked if he could return to Granger's room. Granger said he told Brunsell to "f*** off" because "he was going to get me arrested".

Dempsey and Brunsell, aged 28 and 18 respectively, are on trial for the murder of 45-year-old Mortimer.

Granger later learned the figure on the floor was Mortimer.

"He was crouched in the corner with his hands covering his face and head," he said.

"His head hit the wall and bounced off of it it."

He further described the force of the blows as "like you would kick a rugby ball, like a drop kick".

Brunsell's lawyer Tony Bamford reminded Granger that his statement to police at the time said he saw "just one" person attacking Mortimer.

When asked if he would "now accept that you only saw one person standing over the victim", namely Dempsey, Granger said yes.

CCTV footage showing an altercation between Mortimer and the men co-accused of his murder had been presented to the jury earlier in the day.

The recordings showed movements of Dempsey, Brunsell and several witnesses who testified on Wednesday that they saw the two men in the corridor outside Mortimer's room after Dempsey discussed plans to "jump him" for money.

Video made from 2.12am showed Dempsey and Brunsell approaching Mortimer's room.

The camera was down the other end of the hall from the room, so the footage is indistinct, but a short fight can be seen..

The footage then shows another neighbour roused by the fight emerging from her room and security staff escorting Dempsey away from the scene.

Police later took Dempsey back to his room.

Defence lawyers sought to question the authenticity of the footage.

Bamford asked Police Detective Dennis Webster whether it was conceivable the camera system might not have detected Brunsell leaving Room 206, and Webster agreed it was.

Bamford also said the recording "doesn't appear to show that he [Brunsell] does anything with his hands", calling into question testimony given on Wednesday that Brunsell shooed others away from Mortimer's room before he was fatally beaten.

Dempsey's lawyer John Sandston confirmed with Webster that there was an emergency exit near Mortimer's room.

Webster agreed it was possible one of the defendants could have exited through that door.

The trial continues.

- Stuff