CCTV footage shows fight

Franklyn Village murder trial: CCTV footage shows an 'altercation' in corridor

CCTV footage showing an altercation between Bruce Mortimer and the men accused of his murder has been presented to a jury at Nelson's High Court.

However, defence lawyers have sought to poke holes in the recordings, suggesting they don't accurately capture the events of July 4 last year.

Ronayne Dempsey, 28, and Timothy Brunsell, 18, are charged with the murder of 45-year-old Mortimer at Nelson's Franklyn Village in the early hours of that day.

Police Detective Dennis Webster told the court the camera system used at Franklyn Village was motion-activated but that it could "go back in time, so to speak".

"It can go back and pick up movement prior to when it has been activated."

Footage viewed by the jury showed the movements of Dempsey, Brunsell and several witnesses who testified on Wednesday that they saw the two men in the corridor outside Mortimer's room after Dempsey discussed plans to "jump him" for money.

Recordings made from 2.12am show Dempsey and Brunsell approach Mortimer's room.

The camera was down the other end of the hall from the room, so the footage is indistinct, but a short fight can be seen to occur between the men.

The footage then shows another neighbour roused by the fight emerging from her room and security staff escorting Dempsey away from the scene.

Police later accompanied Dempsey back to his room.

The authenticity of the footage was questioned by Brunsell's lawyer Tony Bamford.

He asked Detective Webster whether it was conceivable the camera system might not have detected Brunsell leaving Room 206, and Webster said it was.

Bamford also said the recording "doesn't appear to show that he does anything with his hands", calling into question testimony given on Wednesday that Brunsell shooed others away from Mortimer's room before he was fatally beaten.

Dempsey's lawyer John Sandston also confirmed with Webster that there was an emergency exit near Mortimer's room.

Webster agreed it was possible one of the defendants could have exited through that door.

The trial continues.

