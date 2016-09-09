Stop-go trial: Quinton Winders guilty of the murder of George Taiaroa

Quinton Paul Winders has been found guilty of murdering road worker George Taiaroa.

Quinton Paul Winders has been found guilty of murdering road worker George Taiaroa.

The jury delivered its unanimous verdict at the High Court in Rotorua on Friday.

"Mr Winders, you are convicted of murder. You are now subject to the three strikes law," Justice Toogood said in convicting Winders, 45.

MARK TAYLOR/FAIRFAX NZ. Quinton Paul Winders has been found guilty of murdering road worker George Taiaroa.

"Murder carries with it a mandatory period of life imprisonment ... with a minimum [serve] period of ten years."

George Taiaroa was murdered while operating a stop-go sign in Atiamuri in March 2013.

Winders will be remanded in custody until November 2 at the High Court in Rotorua.

Winders' family yelled "love you" as he was led out of the courtroom.

Justice Toogood has also requested a psychology report, and thanked the families for the way they sat through court.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ The scene immediately after George Taiaroa was shot.

SUMMARY

The Crown alleged a minor traffic accident, which Winders blamed Taiaroa for, was the catalyst for the killing.

"No-one heard the shot, but the coverage that followed resonated around New Zealand," said Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon in the trial's opening, describing the killing as a "murder" that "shocked the nation".

MIKE SCOTT/FAIRFAX NZ A post with a high-vis vest, helmet and plastic flowers on a rock mark the scene where George Taiaroa was murdered.

She said a truck driver saw Taiaroa beckoned over to the window of a blue Jeep Cherokee.

"He [Taiaroa] was then seen to immediately fall to the ground, the blue Jeep Cherokee then sped off."

Gordon conceded it might seem "inexplicable" that a minor traffic accident could escalate into murder, but she told the jury the accident "concerned the Winders [family] more than you might think".

Gordon also claimed Winders' blue Jeep Cherokee was later found at his parents' property, and efforts had been made to alter its appearance.

"The defendant and the murderer drove a blue Jeep Cherokee," she said.

"Evidence, when put together, will establish Quinton Winders was the driver of that Jeep Cherokee."

Defence lawyer Jonathan Temm, however, claimed no motive existed for Winders to want to kill Taiaroa.

Pointing to Winders in the witness box on the opening day of the trial, Temm addressed the jury directly.

"Is this man here, this man, the man who shot the deceased?" he said.

"He doesn't know Mr Taiaroa, never met him, no dealings with him, no motive to kill him."

Temm also took issue with the differing descriptions given by witnesses of the vehicle seen at the scene, and the police investigation into his client.

"He [Quinton Winders] was the only focus … Police haven't followed the evidence. They've made him their target. The defence is going to show you there is other evidence they've simply ignored."

Temm also argued it was hard to believe Quinton Winders made a 500km round trip "in order to kill a man he's never met, never spoken to and had no reason to kill".

"The police are not always right and the correct place to start is Mr Winders is innocent," he said.

The trial ran for five weeks with the jury of seven women and five men hearing from more than 150 witnesses, visiting key locations in and around the crime scene and examining Winders' blue Jeep Cherokee.

