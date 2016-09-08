Agent took $20k before skipping NZ

Real estate agent and bullion dealer Christopher Michael Heaps' took $20k from couple then skipped NZ

SUPPLIED Police are investigating five fraud complaints about Christopher Heaps' business Kiwi Bullion.

A gold trader at the centre of fraud allegations took $20,000 from a couple seven days before he fled the country.

Police are investigating five fraud complaints about Christchurch business Kiwi Bullion, which is run by real estate agent Christopher Michael Heaps.

Detective Sergeant Ross Tarawhiti said the alleged victims gave money or precious metals to the trader, but did not receive anything in return.

Heaps went to Vietnam on July 28, leaving customers owed more than $100,000.

One, who Stuff has agreed not to name, says he and his partner paid Kiwi Bullion $19,939 for 10 one-ounce Credit Suisse Gold Bars.

He said he transferred the money into Heaps' personal account a week before Heaps flew out.

They used Kiwi Bullion because it was in Christchurch and Heaps' profile as a real estate agent gave them the "confidence that this man was indeed real and likely to be genuine".

The man and Heaps had several email exchanges about the delivery of the bars in the next four days.

Nearly three weeks later, the bars had not arrived. The man emailed Heaps twice asking when they would be delivered, but there was no response.

The Kiwi Bullion website was down and Heaps' phone went straight to an automatic voicemail message.

"Our suspicions were now aroused and our nagging doubts were seemingly being realised."

At that point, the couple went to police.

Heaps is a discharged bankrupt with drug and firearms convictions.

He was registered as a licensed real estate agent by the Real Estate Agent Authority (REAA) in September 2010 and worked for Phoenix Real Estate Ltd in Riccarton.

Kiwi Bullion has operated since at least 2011 and trades gold, silver and platinum.

REAA chief executive Kevin Lampen-Smith said a person must be "fit and proper" to hold a licence.

"Unless the convictions relate to dishonesty offending, the presence of convictions by themselves are not a complete barrier to gaining a licence," Lampen-Smith said.

It was too early to say if Heaps would be stripped of his salesperson class of licence.

TENANCY DISPUTE BEFORE FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

Phoenix Real Estate Ltd Franchise partner Bruce Lindsay could not be reached on Thursday, but said on Wednesday he regarded Heaps as a good employee.

Heaps' contract had been terminated and the REAA alerted, Lindsay said.

Lindsay said he would not have employed Heaps had he known about his history "to the extent I know about it now".

A Christchurch Tenancy Tribunal order from March shows Heaps was in a dispute with Phoenix over his tenancy of a Harewood property.

The tribunal ordered Heaps to pay Phoenix, his landlord, $9462.

It included for failing to leave the premises when agreed, carpet damage and key and lock replacement.

Heaps gave keys to the property to boarders without the landlord's permission, including "an aggressive dog and a man with tattoos on his face" that Phoenix got police to remove, the tribunal order says.

Lindsay and Heaps are both directors of Christchurch Treeman Ltd, which offers tree care. Lindsay said he entered into business with Heaps because he trusted him.

​Speaking from Vietnam, Heaps earlier told Stuff he intended to pay everyone back, but did not know if he would return to New Zealand.

Do you know more? Email Blair.Ensor@fairfaxmedia.co.nz

- Stuff