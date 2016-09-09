Furious man bites uncle's forehead

Hamilton man who bit uncle's forehead sentenced

A man was so furious in an argument with his uncle that he bit the older man on his forehead so hard the wound required hospital treatment.

Seng Thai Hean​, 23, appeared for sentencing in the Hamilton District Court on Friday, after earlier being found guilty at trial on a charge of wounding with reckless disregard.

The charge related to an incident at Hean's Hamilton home on December 27 last year.

It erupted when a dispute between the two men over photos on a cellphone boiled over into violence.

The uncle wanted the images to be downloaded onto a laptop, however, it quickly emerged that the pictures had instead been deleted.

Hean got his uncle in a headlock and bit down on his forehead for 15 seconds, so hard that he caused him to bleed profusely.

Although the wound was described as "significant", no permanent scarring occurred.

In a victim impact statement, the uncle had said he was very disappointed with the behaviour of his nephew, whom he'd always treated in a fatherly way.

Hean's counsel Semesi Pohiva​ said his client had little family support following the forehead biting, and a home detention sentence was not feasible.

Pohiva asked for a sentence of intensive supervision, and asked the court to take note that his client was a first-time offender.

However Crown prosecutor Jess Tarrant said Hean had been convicted of a serious violent offence and there had been no remorse shown – thus, he deserved a sterner sentence.

She asked for a starting point of 12 months' imprisonment.

"All [your uncle] wanted is to hear you say sorry," Judge Kim Saunders told him.

"Are you sorry, Mr Hean?"

"Yes," Hean replied.

"The Crown say this was serious violent offending," the judge said. "And it was. You can't get away from that."

Judge Saunders opted for a sentence of 12 months of intensive supervision and 160 hours of community work.

Hean also has to attend an assessment for anger management as part of his supervision conditions.

