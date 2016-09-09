Kiwi drivers scared sober?

New figures suggest lower drink-driving limits have scared Kiwi drivers sober

SUPPLIED Only 52 drivers, aged over 20, were caught out between the new and old limits nationwide in 2015.

Kiwis appear to have been scared sober, with the first figures since lower drink-driving limits came into force revealing only 52 adult drivers were caught out in their first year.

That is a rate of one driver a week nabbed over the new threshold, which initially sparked fears that people were going to be prosecuted for driving after consuming a couple of glasses of wine with dinner.

The first full year of data since the new, lower breath and blood-alcohol limits were introduced in December 2014 were published on Friday.

ROSS SETFORD There were fears the new drink-drive limits would catch out diners having a beer or wine with dinner - but has it?

The numbers have been heralded by Associate Transport Minister Craig Foss and the hospitality industry as a drinking-culture change.

"I applaud everyone, but we've still got a wee way to go ... most people are very respectful of the rules and, yes, there was quite a lot of anxiety at the time and I understand that," Foss said.

"But I think it's just [becoming] part of our normal behaviour if you're out with a group, or if a group is at your home, you don't think twice about being a designated driver."

The new alcohol limit for drivers aged over 20 years lowered from 400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath to 250mcg.The blood-alcohol limit lowered from 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, to 50mg.

Ministry of Transport data shows 606 drivers aged under 20 were caught between the new and old limits. But they would have been pinged anyway because under-20s have not been allowed to drive with alcohol in their system since 2011.

Among the over-20s, 52 were caught out between the new and old limits nationwide, including just 13 aged over 35.

Statistics New Zealand figures supported the culture-change notion. In 2015, the country drank its lowest volume of alcohol available per capita since 1997, with the equivalent of two standard drinks a day per person sold - down 4.1 per cent on the previous year.

There was also increasing popularity of less potent booze. The Brewers Guild noted in August that sales of lower-alcohol beverages had shot up after the drink-driving limit law change.

Hospitality NZ operations and advocacy general manager Tracy Scott said bars and restaurants had reported a wariness in patrons' behaviour after the law change and a loss of business.

While dining establishments used to make more money from alcohol than food, the tables were turning. Food was now forming an increasingly large part of their business and many venues were offering courtesy vans to get patrons home safely, Scott said.

"The old pub culture is changing from people sitting around smoking and having a drink to people having a meal, watching the football, I think we are growing up, in general, as a society."

Uber New Zealand general manager Richard Menzies said the company had not researched whether the drink-driving law change had changed customers' habits.

But he noted the ride-sharing service had also entered Wellington's market in 2014 and its sales "rush hour" was late Fridays and Saturdays.

Foss said he would like to see three years of data reviewed before making a judgment on the law's success. But the early signs were hopeful.

Anti drug-driving enforcement will come into focus next, with the Government exploring the viability of a saliva-testing regime over coming months.

DRINK DRIVING BY THE NUMBERS

* 18,096 drink drivers were caught in 2015, a 10.3 per cent decline from the previous year.

* 9,446 injury crashes, 319 deaths and 91 fatal road crashes.

* 3710 drivers aged between 20-24 were caught over the limit, making them the worst culprits.

* 2143 under-20s were caught with alcohol in their system, despite the zero tolerance law.

* 52 people aged over 20 were caught drink-driving with alcohol levels between the new and old limits.

* 30 per cent of New Zealand's fatal road crashes counted alcohol as a contributing factor

* 10 motorcyclists were among the drunk drivers killed.

