The 35k 'honey trap'

Marriage scam victim will get money back

Supplied The victim, who wants to go by his surname, Wallace, says he was in love with the woman, who he calls his "honey trap".

A convicted fraudster who claimed to be too ill to appear for sentencing must return the $35,000 she took from the victim of her attempted marriage scam.

The 59-year-old Li Jun Xue sent a medical certificate from Australia ahead of her sentencing in the Christchurch District Court today saying she was too ill for work, or school, or airline travel, because of high blood pressure.

Judge Tom Gilbert remanded the case for sentencing on November 4 but warned that the medical documentation was inadequate and if she did not turn up next time he would issue an arrest warrant.

SUPPLIED Li Jun Xue, left, was convicted in June of fraud after taking $35,000 from a Wellington man and saying it was a down payment as a marriage gift to Jessica, right.

Xue was convicted in June of fraud at a judge-alone trial, and told that paying back the money would make a big difference at the sentencing that was set for today.

The deception involved an advertisement placed in The Dominion-Post on June 26, 2013, offering a 45-year-old Singaporean woman for companionship and possible marriage.

A Wellington man, who only wants his surname Wallace used, answered the advertisement by phoning Xue.

He then had several meetings with a Xue's sister, a woman called Jessica.

After signing an agreement and paying $35,000 as a downpayment as a "gift for marriage to Jessica", the man discovered that the woman's immigration status was not what Xue had told him, and then that she was married to an Australian.

Sadly, Wallace said he was in love with the woman, who he calls his "honey trap".

The marriage certificate showed that Jessica was of Malaysian origin and not Singaporean, and that Xue and the man described as her husband had been witnesses at the ceremony in Wollongong, Australia, on September 21, 2012.

The victim said he was told that if he paid $10,000 more, a divorce from the Australian could be arranged so that the new marriage could go ahead.

Defence counsel Alister James, who has been recently assigned, said there had been difficulties communicating with Xue in Wollongong, or through her Sydney lawyer. He had spoken to her within the last few days, and the medical certificate had arrived by email.

The police asked for the $35,000 reparation payment, which Xue has already paid into court, to be paid to the victim even if the sentencing could not go ahead, because he had written in a victim impact statement that his "financial hardship has been severe".

James said he could not resist the money being paid to the victim, because of the judge's finding, the conviction, and the fact that the money was available at court.

Judge Gilbert said he could not sentence Xue in her absence but he took the view that the $35,000 had been obtained by deception and should be returned to the victim.

Wallace, who previously said he was in love with his fake bride, said the last few months had been "stressful" as he waited to get the money back.

"Things haven't been going smoothly the last few months but I'm optimistic and I want to stay that way."

The money would go towards his son's education.

