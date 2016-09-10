Les' trailer troubles

Police arrest woman in case of stolen trailer

CAMERON BURNELL/ FAIRFAX NZ Les Newman, whose trailer was stolen in August, was relieved police had made a breakthrough on Friday.

Les Newman still doesn't have his trailer back, but the Wellington man at least has something to cheer about.

On Friday, police announced they'd arrested a 31-year-old woman in Lower Hutt in relation to the theft of Newman's trailer in August.

"I'm ecstatic," he said. "I'm really happy about it.

"I feel much, much better now that the woman's been stopped."

Newman drove more than 2000 kilometres around the lower North Island on a dedicated, yet ultimately futile, search for the stolen trailer.

The trailer had been hired out from, but not returned, to a Masterton petrol station.

He initially had some harsh words for police – accusing them of doing "sweet bugger all" – after they failed to promptly follow up some leads he'd given them. Instead, he decided to take matters into his own hands and search around Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay, and Taranaki himself.

However, his tone has now softened.

"The cops were extremely approachable and helpful," he said.

"We spent an hour and a half chatting about this over coffee and muffins the other day. They're understaffed, but I think they've done a great job under the circumstances."

He said the woman arrested was the same person he'd pointed to in the first place.

Unfortunately, though, he said the trailer's whereabouts were still unknown.

"It still doesn't butter no parsnips," he said.

"I mean, it doesn't really mean anything until I get my trailer back. I think I'll be in line for some restitution, but the last time this happened to me I didn't get a thing. The people couldn't pay."

Masterton police said they were always confident of making an arrest.

"There was quite a lot of work going on in the background," Senior Sergeant Mike Sutton said.

"Maybe we could have communicated a bit better, but we always had a suspect in mind. It was only a matter of time."

The woman will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on September 15.

Meanwhile, Newman's still keeping his eyes peeled.

"I'd just like to get my trailer back," he said.

- Stuff