Partying mum leaves kids

Drunk mum abandons four children under the age of five for night of partying

FAIRFAX NZ The mother of four young children was charged with four counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life after abandoning them to go out drinking.

Four children under the age of five were found wandering a busy roadside after their mother abandoned them to go out drinking.

Two were wearing nothing but badly soiled nappies.

A 24-year-old woman was sentenced on Friday to nine months of supervision and 150 hours of community work when she appeared in the Hamilton District Court on four charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life to her four children.

Judge Glen Marshall said the woman had been "in the grips of an extended drinking binge" and was spending "most of her days in an alcoholic haze" when she began drinking with a group of friends at her home.

She put the children to bed before going out partying, leaving them in the care of her brother, who was in the house.

Thinking the children's mother had returned during the night, her brother got up at 5am the next day and left for work.

Around 11am, a passerby encountered the four children wandering along the footpath on the busy suburban street the woman lived on. The two younger children were wearing nothing but nappies.

The passerby asked for help from a nearby resident and, between them, they worked out which house the children had come from.

The police summary of facts reveals they were in a bad condition: Conjunctivitis, runny noses and ear infections were among the ailments each suffered. One of the children was covered with weeping school sores, including the legs, arms, torso and face.

All four were hungry and thirsty and there were no clean nappies in the house.

Child Youth and Family was contacted and the children were taken into care.

The woman's brother returned to the house at 5pm; however, it was not until 10 or 11pm that the mother reappeared – and it was only then that the two realised the children were no longer there.

When later interviewed by the police, she conceded she had not asked her brother to look after the children, and she also admitted she badly needed help.

In sentencing, Judge Glen Marshall gave the woman a stern dressing-down, telling her he realised she had used drinking as a coping mechanism, "but it is also pretty self-indulgent".

"I treat this at the lower end of the scale ... but there was the potential for catastrophe.

"You were drunk this time and a good deal before that as well. You should have clicked [your children] needed to go somewhere else if you weren't looking after them, because you were not doing that yourself."

It was, however, a good sign that the woman had since sought help and had made positive changes.

"It seems you have taken stock of things now," the judge said. "I'm told you have stopped drinking and are now in a good relationship living in Auckland. "You need to bury that drinking issue, and probably other issues, too.

"I'm persuaded to deal with the charges by way of a community-based sentence."

In sentencing the woman to nine months of supervision and 150 hours of community work, Judge Marshall ordered her to continue undergoing rehabilitation and counselling as part of the supervision component of that sentence.

- Sunday Star Times