School girl beating shocks police

HAGAR NZ A "vicious" planned fight took place outside Putururu College this week.

Police have condemned parents who knew about a planned fight which resulted in the "vicious" beating of a 15-year-old Putaruru girl.

The fight, which was caught on film, took place outside Putaruru College in the South Waikato on Monday involving the 15-year-old and what is believed to be a 20-year-old woman from out of town.

The pair allegedly agreed to meet and fight after a Facebook argument.

Sergeant Daniel Peat said he could not go into too much detail due to ongoing investigations but said police were disappointed action wasn't taken to prevent the fight from eventuating.

"We are disappointed that adults and parents knew about this organised fight and did nothing about it," he said.

Peat said numerous people had been spoken to in regard to the incident.

"We are dealing with lots of people at present and it should be all tied up over the weekend," he said.

The mother of the 15-year-old, who wanted the public to know about the fight, said the police had since told her to "hush up" due to their investigations.

The college was approached for comment but could not be reached.

- Stuff