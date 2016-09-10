Matamata home invasion

Home invasion in Matamata

A person has been taken to hospital after a home invasion in a Waikato town on Saturday morning.

Three people broke into the Matamata home early in the morning and assaulted the occupant before fleeing with stolen goods.

Police attended the incident at a Station Road address at 5.20am on Saturday.

The victim is in hospital with moderate injuries.



Police are investigating the incident and looking for the offenders involved.



If anyone has any information which may help in their investigation, please contact Waikato Police on 07 858 6200.



Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



- Stuff