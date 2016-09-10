Couple help nab burglars

Hamilton couple help nab teenage burglars

An observant couple helped Hamilton police nabbed a couple teenage burglars on Saturday.

At about 8:45am a couple looked out their Fairview Downs window and saw two 16-year-old boys acting suspiciously in a park at the rear of a neighbour's property.

They rang 111 when they saw the pair enter their neighbour's grounds.

Police responded immediately and set up cordons in the park and on the street.

The teenagers broke a window using an iron bar before fleeing into the park after they were disturbed by the home's owner.

A police dog handler and staff tracked them down and arrested them.

"We have interviewed and thanked the members of the public for their actions," said Hamilton Sergeant Chris McRae.

"It's a team effort to make catches like this.

"Without them watching, calling and keeping us updated, it would have been harder for us to catch them in the act.

"A big thank you from the police to those people willing to take a stand in our community and call us when they see something suspicious. It is likely these offenders would have gone on to do more burglaries, creating more victims."

- Stuff