Arrest in schoolgirl beating

Woman, 20, arrested after beating of Waikato schoolgirl

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the beating of a 15-year-old South Waikato girl.

The woman was charged with inciting violence and assault with intent to injure, a police spokeswoman said on Saturday.

The spokeswoman said she will appear in court on Monday, either in Rotorua or Hamilton. 

The fight, which was caught on film, took place outside Putaruru College in Putaruru on Monday.

The pair allegedly agreed to meet and fight after a Facebook argument.

Waikato police Sergeant Daniel Peat said police were disappointed action wasn't taken to prevent the fight.

 

