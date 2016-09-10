Caregiver stole thousands

Elderly man stole thousands from intellectually disabled couple in his care

Lawrence Smith Auckland High Court ruled David Jones, 76, guilty of stealing from an intellectually disabled couple in his care.

An intellectually disabled couple who trusted their carer so much they called him "dad" are traumatised after he stole thousands from them.

David Jones, 76, was the main caregiver for the couple who both had IQs in the bottom 1 per cent of their age group.

He had full access to the couple's bank accounts, PINs, access codes and passwords.

At his sentencing in the High Court at Auckland in July he was sentenced to 11 months home detention.

He was earlier found guilty of stealing nearly $6000 and a Samsung Galaxy Y mobile phone from the couple over two years between November 2011 and October 2013 while he was employed by the Intellectual Disability Empowerment Action Services Limited as a caregiver for the couple.

At his sentencing, Justice Timothy Brewer said "the destruction of trust is one of the more profound effects" of his offending.

"There has been a loss of innocence and unguarded trust that this disabled couple had towards everyone in their lives previously," said Brewer.

In a victim impact report, neuropsychologist Dr Valerie McGinn said the couple relied on others for lifestyle decisions and financial management.

They both suffered from seizures, and other "significant health problems".

The brother of the disabled man told the court that "after being free and easy and trusting everyone", his brother had lost confidence and was suspicious of people.

His wife was reported to have become anxious and afraid of living in her own home since the thefts were revealed.

Her sister told the court that she had trusted Jones "entirely" to care for the couple, and that he had made himself "out to be a saviour".

The court said Jones showed no remorse and did not accept responsibility for his actions.

At sentencing, his lawyer Robert Stevens told the court Jones did not believe the money he withdrew was for his own advantage.

Jones admitted 86 counts of theft, which were money transfers from his victim's bank accounts into his own, withdrawals from ATM machines using their bank cards, and the keeping of of money sent from the couples' families.

He also set up automatic payments from the couple's bank account into his own "New World Xmas" account.

Jones was sentenced to 11 months home detention and was ordered to pay the couple $50 reparation each week.

- Sunday Star Times