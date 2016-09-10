Have you seen this man?

Christchurch police searching for violent offender

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE Luke James Henry has a violent history and should not be approached.

Police in Christchurch are on the hunt for a violent offender.

Luke James Henry is wanted in relation to a number of violent offences, including an alleged serious assault on a woman.

Henry, 31, has a history of violence and should not be approached, police say.

He is described as 180 centimetres tall and of medium build.

Police say Henry has been seen driving a red 1993 Subaru Impreza saloon with the registration DZW 639.

He also has a 1992 red Mazda Familia hatchback, registered to him.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 111 immediately and call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff