The day my life changed

Driver sentenced for causing accident which resulted in amputation of victim's leg

VIRGINIA WINDER/FAIRFAX NZ Peter Grennell is visited by Chiefs players Chase Tiatia, Hika Elliot, Shaun Stevenson and Sam Vaka during his time in hospital.

Before he was knocked off his motorcycle, Peter Grennell used to hunt, surf, cycle and kayak. He sometimes went to the gym twice a day.

But on March 5, this all changed for the 52-year-old, who was left fighting for his life on the side of a Taranaki road.

He won the battle, but lost the lower part of his right leg, which was severely damaged as a result of the collision.

Last Thursday, Grennell gave his personal account of the crash at the sentencing of Dale Gary Winchcombe, the man who previously pleaded guilty to causing the accident through his careless driving.

READ MORE:

* Motorcyclist third person to die on Taranaki roads in five days

* Car crime hitting police resources in Taranaki

* Convicted drunk driver tells court about the impact of his alcoholism

* Temporary speed limits between Bell Block and Waitara become permanent

* 'Menace' put others, including police, at risk during dangerous drive

The father-of-two said along with the amputation, he also suffered a fractured vertebrae. He had to undergo three blood transfusions as part of his life-saving treatment and spent time in intensive care before being transferred to a hospital ward.

"It was uncertain for some time whether I would live," he told Judge Chris Sygrove.

While the financial costs were one factor, including the time he had to take off work and the damage sustained to his motorcycle, he said the emotional toll had been the hardest to deal with, including watching how his wife and family had been affected.

"The emotional impact on them has been awful," he said.

He said he now has to cope with people staring at him in public and still faced an uncertain future work-wise.

"I've had my quality of life impacted forever and that will never be recovered."

Winchcombe's lawyer Jo Woodcock said he had been "devastated" and plagued by guilt over the serious level of loss and harm he had caused to the victim.

She said Winchcombe had met Grennell at a restorative justice meeting and had been able to apologise to him directly for what happened and discuss ways he could help put things right.

In his summing up of the case, Sygrove said the accident happened while Winchcombe was driving along Manutahi Rd. He said the defendant was travelling at a slow speed as he tried to read the numbers on different letterboxes. Winchcombe had been heading out to a job at the time.

However, Sygrove said Winchcombe crossed over the centre line and collided with Grennell. He said the victim was thrown over Winchcombe's car and landed on the grass verge nearby.

Sygrove said the victim was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital after suffering serious trauma to his leg, along with other injuries.

"His life was at risk," the judge said.

Sygrove said Winchcombe, 43, had no previous driving offences and had offered to make amends for what he done, including an emotional harm payment. He ordered the defendant to pay Grennell a sum of $5000.

Winchcombe was also ordered to do 150 hours of community work and was disqualified from driving for six months.

- Stuff