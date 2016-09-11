Man undergoing surgery after Hawke's Bay holiday park attack

SUPPLIED The attack occured at the Hawke's Bay Top 10 Holiday Park.

A man seriously injured in an attack at a Hawke's Bay holiday park was there for a birthday party.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery following the assault at the Hastings TOP 10 Holiday Park on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the park shortly before 8am and found the 23-year-old man seriously injured.

"He was able to talk, but obviously his injuries were of concern to us so he was taken to hospital pretty quickly," Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard​ said.

A weapon was believed to have been used in the attack but police could not say what kind, as revealing the information could hamper their investigation.



"A number of people were present at the time of the assault and we are speaking with them as part of our inquiries," Pritchard said.

No one had been arrested by Sunday afternoon but Pritchard said those police had been speaking to were all aged in their 20s.

All those involved were a mixture of Hawke's Bay and visitors from out of town and it was not the victim's birthday party, Pritchard said.

The victim was undergoing surgery at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

On Sunday afternoon a hospital spokeswoman said the patient was in a critical condition.

Police urged anyone with more information on the identity of the man's attacker to contact them on (06) 831 0700.

- Stuff