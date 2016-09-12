'He wreaked havoc'

Fraud accused Christopher Michael Heaps faces second stint as a bankrupt

SUPPLIED Christopher Heaps' business Kiwi Bullion is being investigated by police in Christchurch.

Fraud accused Christopher Heaps has been in business for little over a decade but already faces a second stint as a bankrupt.

The 28-year-old real estate agent and precious metals trader recently skipped the country leaving behind a trail of unhappy customers.

Police are investigating five fraud complaints, involving more than $100,000, about his web-based business Kiwi Bullion.

SUPPLIED Christopher Heaps, right, pictured with three women in Vietnam. Heaps is at the centre of fraud allegations in New Zealand.

The alleged victims handed over money or precious metals, but did not receive anything in return.

Stuff has learned there are other people owed substantial amounts of money by Heaps and one of them is pursuing bankruptcy proceedings against him, which will be heard in the High Court later this month.

SUPPLIED Christopher Heaps, pictured at the rear in a singlet, at a rugby game in Vietnam.

Heaps, who has drug and firearms convictions, was declared bankrupt in 2009, shortly after another business, Christopher Heaps Contracting Ltd, was removed from the Companies Office. He was discharged in 2012.

Jeremy Stevenson, 43, from Christchurch, is among those who have lodged complaints with police about Kiwi Bullion.

He thought he was making a good investment for his parents when, on their behalf, he ordered nearly $10,000 worth of silver from the business in June. It never arrived.

"[Heaps] wreaked havoc and we're all sitting here wearing the cost. It's not fair. It cuts to the bone," Stevenson said.

James Morgan-Watt, 28, from Wellington, said he was waiting on about $5,500 of silver he ordered from Kiwi Bullion in late April.

Morgan-Watt said Heaps told him the precious metal was at the border waiting to clear Customs before "he just disappeared off the face of the earth".

"I've written it [the money] off. It just comes down to a bad investment."

Other alleged victims include a woman owed more than $55,000 and a couple owed nearly $20,000.

Detective Sergeant Ross Tarawhiti said the police investigation into complaints about Kiwi Bullion was in its early stages and "we're still receiving information".

"It appears other people may have been affected that haven't contacted me," Tarawhiti said on Sunday.

Heaps flew to Vietnam on July 28.

He was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court about a fortnight ago on a charge of aggravated disqualified driving, but did not show up.

The court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Photos supplied to Stuff show him playing rugby in Vietnam with ex-pats and mingling with locals.

Heaps was registered as a licensed real estate agent in September 2010 despite having convictions for cultivating cannabis, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms.

He worked for Phoenix Real Estate Ltd – the Riccarton branch of Harcourts – until his contract was terminated last month.

Kiwi Bullion has operated since at least 2011 and trades gold, silver and platinum.

Heaps last week said he intended to pay everyone back, but was unsure if he would return to New Zealand. He declined to comment further on Sunday.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Ross Tarawhiti on (03) 3637400.

