Man suffers 'gruesome' injuries in mystery Christchurch attack

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ Police are investigating a serious assault in Christchurch.

A man has undergone surgery after he was found with "gruesome" injuries to his face in Christchurch.

Police believe the man is the victim of a serious assault. He refuses to tell them who is responsible.

Detective Sergeant Chris Power said emergency services were called to Gloucester St in Dallington, about 8.30pm Friday.

A woman found the man lying on a bench at a bus stop with severe wounds to his face and one of his arms, Power said.

"Clearly there's been some short of sharp weapon used on him."

Power said the man's wounds were "gruesome" and could have been inflicted with a knife, a sword, a machete or an axe.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital and had undergone surgery.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Constable Tom Roy on (03) 3637400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff