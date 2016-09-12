Masked men rob restaurant

Masked, armed men storm Cock & Bull in Hamilton

Masked men stormed into a Hamilton restaurant in the early hours of Monday morning, wielding a pistol.

Minutes later, a man with a knife robbed a Ngaruawahia service station.

It was about 12.12am when two masked men entered the Cock & Bull, a traditional English pub and restaurant on Church Street, near The Base.

They pointed a pistol at a staff member, a police statement said.

But the pair left with nothing, said Hamilton CIB Detective Sergeant Nicola Cornes and they did not attempt to assault anyone on the premises.

Witnesses to the armed incident have yet to be interviewed, she said.

The Cock & Bull did not respond to requests for comment.

Shortly after the Hamilton incident - around 12.18am - a BP service station attendant in Ngaruawahia was threatened by a man with a knife.

A BP Ngaruawahia staffer said the two staff members who were working the graveyard shift were scared but unhurt.

"A guy showed up and threw a bag over - he knew what he wanted," the staffer said.

"He took [cigarettes and money]. But it was all over in a minute or so. The staff are safe, so that's good."

BP was pleased with how the staffers handled the situation, communications manager Shelley Brady said.

"They did what was asked ... they didn't compromise their safety."

Police would not be drawn on whether the two incidents were linked until further enquiries were made, Cornes said.

But anyone who saw activity which could help police build a picture of what happened - either at Cock & Bull or at the BP - should ring a local police station or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Stuff