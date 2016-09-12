Masked men rob restaurant

Masked, armed men storm Cock and Bull in Hamilton

SUPPLIED Masked men held up a restaurant worker at a well-known Hamilton bar overnight.

Masked men robbed a Hamilton restaurant in the early hours of Monday morning wielding a weapon.

The two men held up a staff member at the Cock and Bull on Church St, near The Base, just after midnight.

Senior Sergeant Ray Malcomson of the Waikato District Command Centre, said he was not sure whether any items were taken as police were still investigating.

Shortly after that incident, a man with a knife threatened an attendant at the BP gas station in Ngaruawahia.

Malcomson said police were working to see whether the two incidents were connected.

- Stuff