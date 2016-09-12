Judge rules that barriers may delay violent MSD clients

DEAN KOZANIC/FAIRFAX NZ Police outside the disputed Ashburton office where Russell Tully killed two and tried to kill another.

The Social Development Ministry should have had barriers in place to protect their staff from violent clients, a judge has found.

Chief District Court judge Jan-Marie Doogue on Monday said that some sort of barrier or zoning change should have been in place at the Ashburton office which could delay clients looking to assault staff.

However she said nothing could have predicted shooter Russell Tully.

PHOTO: DEAN KOZANIC/FAIRFAX NZ The sentencing of Russell John Tully in the Christchurch High Court after being found guilty of murder.

MSD had pleaded guilty to failing to keep their employees safe by exposing them to violent clients at the start of the hearing in August, but has continued to dispute that the open plan design of their Ashburton office was unsafe.

The judge found Worksafe, which had prosecuted MSD, had proven its case, over the hazard of the open plan design.

READ MORE:

* MSD pleads guilty but disputes claims about its Ashburton office layout

* Safety expert wants bulletproof glass in Work and Income offices

* Bulletproof glass and guards for Work and Income offices could cost $200m

* New secure Work and Income offices trialled in Wellington and Levin

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ. A jury in the High Court in Christchurch found Tully guilty of killing WINZ workers Peggy Noble and Leigh Cleveland on Monday September 1, 2014 and guilty of the attempted murder of Kim Adams.

Tully, 49, was found guilty of the murders of Susan Leigh Cleveland and Peggy Turuhira Noble and attempted murder of Kim Elizabeth Adams. He received life imprisonment and has to serve at least 27 years before he can be considered for parole. He appealed against his convictions and sentence.

Tully entered the Ashburton office at 9.51am on September 1, 2014, and fired at Noble, who was on the reception desk, killing her almost instantly.

People then began running from the premises.

Tully fired at Adams as she fled to a back room. She told the jury of feeling a "swish go past my face really close".

He then found Lindy Curtis hiding under a desk with a client, and fired at her. As he fired, she lifted her leg and was hit in the thigh rather than in the body or head.

Tully then moved to the back of the building, where he saw another of his specific targets, Cleveland. She was the staff member he was most dissatisfied with. He shot her three times, killing her.

The public had unrestricted access into the public area of the Ashburton office.

The judge said phsyical restrictions like a barrier to delay a client assaulting staff and having zones which restricted client access allowing staff to escape was a reasonably practicable step to take.

She said there was a reasonably predictable hazard of client violence involving manual assaults and assaults involving other weapons than firearms

However she said "I am not persuaded beyond reasonable doubt that a physical barrier would have prevents or minimised the particular harm caused by Mr Tully".

She did not consider a lone gunman situation, or Tully in particular, could have been predicted.

MSD offices now had guards on the doors and restricted access to the office.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said, "we've received the decision and we're considering it. We can't make any further comment while this matter remains before the court, as sentencing has yet to occur."

MSD also said it would not comment before sentencing.

A sentencing date is yet to be set.

- Stuff