Man dies in crash near Thames

The driver of the red vehicle died after a collision on State Highway 26.
GLENN RAMSEY

The driver of the red vehicle died after a collision on State Highway 26.

A man has died after a crash involving a car and campervan near Thames in the Waikato.

The crash happened on State Highway 26 near Hikutaia, between Thames and Paeroa, just before 8.50am.

It trapped the man in his car and the road was closed for several hours while emergency services cleared the scene.

A detour has been in place for most of the day.
TERESA RAMSEY/FAIRFAX NZ

A detour has been in place for most of the day.

Four fire engines – two from Paeroa and two from Puriri – rushed to the scene to cut the man out of the car.

He died at the scene, Paeroa Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Paul Jackson said.

Jackson said all four crews left around 11am after cleaning the scene, but at 12.30pm the police serious crash unit was still in attendance.

Road workers close State Highway 26 as police investigate the scene.
TERESA RAMSEY/FAIRFAX NZ

Road workers close State Highway 26 as police investigate the scene.

Hikutaia School principal Karen Reynolds said the crash happened further up the road from her school, between Corbett and Ferry roads.

The road reopened about 2pm, after the serious crash unit investigated the scene.

A police spokeswoman said it was too early to comment on what might have happened in the crash.

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Shot man was carrying axe

Last call for historic pub

John Key's curious dinner dispute

The truth about gelatin video

Bland, boring and forgettable? video

Sitting empty with families in need

Fatal crash closes road

Labour drops in new poll

Drunk woman crashes car

Man accused of murdering Riverton baby named

Caught in the act

Rustlers slit pet cow's throat video

Cannabis campaigners target police stations

Black and smelly: Worst water in NZ? video

A tale of two wards and a mayoralty

Ad Feedback
special offers