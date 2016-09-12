Fatal crash closes road

Man person dies in crash near Thames

GLENN RAMSEY The driver of the red vehicle died after a collision on State Highway 26.

A man has died after a crash involving a car and campervan near Thames in the Waikato.

The crash happened on State Highway 26 near Hikutaia, between Thames and Paeroa, just before 8.50am.

It trapped the man in his car and the road was closed for several hours while emergency services cleared the scene.

TERESA RAMSEY/FAIRFAX NZ A detour has been in place for most of the day.

Four fire engines - two from Paeroa and two from Puriri - rushed to the scene to cut the man out of the car.

He died at the scene, Paeroa Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Paul Jackson said.

Jackson said all four crews left around 11am after cleaning the scene, but at 12.30pm the police serious crash unit was still in attendance.

TERESA RAMSEY/FAIRFAX NZ Road workers close State Highway 26 as police investigate the scene.

Hikutaia School principal Karen Reynolds said the crash happened further up the road from her school, between Corbett and Ferry roads.

The road reopened about 2pm, after the serious crash unit investigated the scene.

A police spokeswoman said it was too early to comment on what might have happened in the crash.

- Stuff