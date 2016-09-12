One person dies in crash near Thames

Road workers have closed State Highway 26 , near Kopu, south of Thames, after a fatal crash just before 8.50am.
TERESA RAMSEY/FAIRFAX NZ

Road workers have closed State Highway 26 , near Kopu, south of Thames, after a fatal crash just before 8.50am.

One person has died after a crash involving a car and campervan near Thames in the Waikato.

The crash happened on State Highway 26 near Hikutaia, between Thames and Paeroa, just before 8.50am.

Fire crews from Paeroa and Puriri were called to the scene, Paeroa  Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Paul Jackson said. 

The driver of the car was trapped and had to be cut out of the wreckage but died at the scene, he said. 

The road is closed and diversions are in place as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
national headlines

Candidates have their say

Man in serious condition after quad bike roll

Victims should have been protected video

Fatal crash closes road

$1 billion well spent? video

Stabbing in Levin

Fundraising to save Maddie video

$440 million council parking profit

Climbers hit by avalanche video

Second girl with meningococcal

House blaze: Child has surgery

Mayor asks for hold on Government bill

'A different solution'

Walking came late for youngster

Push to raise youth justice age

Ad Feedback
special offers