Fatal crash closes road

One person dies in crash near Thames

TERESA RAMSEY/FAIRFAX NZ Road workers have closed State Highway 26 , near Kopu, south of Thames, after a fatal crash just before 8.50am.

One person has died after a crash involving a car and campervan near Thames in the Waikato.

The crash happened on State Highway 26 near Hikutaia, between Thames and Paeroa, just before 8.50am.

Fire crews from Paeroa and Puriri were called to the scene, Paeroa Volunteer Fire Brigade station officer Paul Jackson said.

The driver of the car was trapped and had to be cut out of the wreckage but died at the scene, he said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

- Stuff