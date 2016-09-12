CCTV footage shows wife taking on knife-wielding Christchurch pub robber

WARNING, VIOLENT CONTENT: A knife-wielding robber got more than he bargained for when he attacked a pub patron. The man's wife took him on.

A woman took on a knife-wielding robber who attacked her husband during a Christchurch pub hold-up.

Security footage captured the dramatic scenes at the Celtic Arms Inn, on Selwyn St, Spreydon, about 11.10pm on Saturday.

Police said the offender, who wore a balaclava and gloves, took about $900 from the till in the pub after the confrontation, then fled towards Brougham St.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/FAIRFAX NZ Police said the offender, who wore a balaclava and gloves, took about $900 from the till in the pub after the confrontation, then fled towards Brougham St.

Bar manager Tracy Libline, who was not working on the night, said the offender stormed into the pub and attacked a man who had recently had a hip replacement.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch pub robbed at knifepoint

* Christchurch pub robberies might be linked to other hold-ups

* Paraparaumu's The Jolly Pub robbed, stolen from, then burgled

"We had three locals left in the bar – two staff were on and he just came straight at the only male in the bar."

The pair had a brief "scuffle" on the floor, before the victim's wife, who heard the men fighting from the pokie room, intervened.

"She came in, tried to take the guy off him, but he pushed both of them to the ground.

"[The offender] was yelling at the manager, 'give me the f...... money'. She just threw some money at him and he left."

Libline said the staff were "shaken" but OK. The robbery was the first at the pub in 10 years.

Despite the robbery, Libline said she still felt safe.

"You have to because if you don't you'd just be worrying yourself sick and you wouldn't be here doing your job.

"It's always in the back of your mind and you always have these scenarios going on in the back of your mind and you do train staff for them but once it happens it all goes out the window."

- Stuff